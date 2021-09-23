10-Year-Old Among Those Hurt in Waterbury Shooting

A 10-year-old child and a 21-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Congress Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. The child was hit in the rib area and the man in the leg. Neither victim's injuries are life-threatening, police said. Both were treated at the hospital.

Police were originally called to the 300 block of Congress Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a woman who had been shot. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

While officers were at the scene of that shooting, they received another call for a shooting nearby. They found the man and the 10-year-old shot at that second location.

"It could have been anyone's child. It's very disheartening, it's frankly sickening to myself and the members of this police department, and the members of this community, and the mayor," Chief Spagnolo said.

Police recovered a stolen vehicle connected to the second shooting.

Chief Spagnolo said they have strong leads in the case and that he was confident they would bring some people to justice.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6911 or CrimeStoppers at 203-755-1234.