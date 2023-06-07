Several people, pets displaced after lightning strikes home in Bridgeport, Conn.

Eleven people and six pets are displaced after lightning struck a multi-family home in Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a three-story home on Mountain Grove Street around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a home that had been struck by lightning during storms passing in the area.

According to firefighters, the lightning struck the chimney and caused moderate damage to the roof and third floor apartment.

Initial reports said there was a fire in the basement, but fire crews said no fire was found.

At this time, the Red Cross is assisting 10 adults, one child and six pets.

No injuries were reported.