12 BU Students Suspended for Attending Parties

Boston University officials said 12 students have been suspended for the fall semester for attending parties earlier this month in violation of the school's COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to a report on BU Today, the students were suspended for participating in one of three off-campus parties held on Oct. 3 in Allston where there was no social distancing or mask wearing. There were also reports of underage drinking, physical assault and disturbing the peace.

"We're asking every member of the BU community to do their part in complying with the public health protections and protocols we've put in place and are pleased with the efforts so far," the school said in a statement. "Nonetheless, we want to remain vigilant and avoid complacency."

In addition to the 12 students who were suspended, BU said five others have been placed on deferred suspension for the remainder of the academic year. That means any subsequent rules violations would result in a full suspension.

The suspended students will not receive a tuition refund, and when they return for the spring semester, they will also be on deferred suspension.

The university said the suspensions were compliance related and there is no evidence that any of the students had the coronavirus.

However, school officials said these latest suspensions come as they are dealing with a dramatic increase in positive results in its campus testing program.