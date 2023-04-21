Hartford

12-Year-Old Girl Has Died After Drive-By Shooting in Hartford, Conn.: Police

A 12-year-old girl who was shot during a drive-by shooting in Hartford Thursday night has died and an 18-year-old man is in critical condition, according to police.

The girl, 12-year-old Secret Pierce, of Hartford, was a student in a Hartford public school and the school department said it will have increased support services throughout the day Friday.

Police said Secret was in a parked vehicle when she was shot in the head and abdomen.

Pierce was initially listed in critical condition but died at 7 a.m. Friday.

The 18-year-old is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“It’s very tragic, very unfortunate. Sickening,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said during a news conference Thursday night.

Officers responded to Huntington Street after ShotSpotter went off and the 18-year-old was found on the side of the road near the girl, who was inside a parked vehicle.

A 16-year-old male and a 23-year-old man were shot and took themselves to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Boisvert said the 12-year-old, "likely had nothing to do with it." Officers believe the three males who sustained gunshot wounds were the intended targets.

Authorities said video surveillance in the area captured footage of a vehicle driving by and shooting at the three men. Police don't know if gunfire was returned. Officers are working to release a vehicle description to the public.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Detectives have been door-knocking and reviewing surveillance video as a part of their investigation.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

