Texas

12-Year-Old ‘Hero’ Saves Great-Grandparents Stabbed by His Brother: Texas Police

Lucian Johnston was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, authorities said

By Tim Stelloh | NBC News

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A 12-year-old Texas boy likely saved the lives of his great-grandparents when his older brother started stabbing them in the neck and the head during a car ride, authorities said Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the boy a "hero" for wrestling a knife from his half-brother, Lucian Johnston, 20, and tossing it out the car window, NBC News reported.

Johnston was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, authorities said. He was being held in the Harris County Jail, records show.

U.S. & World

2019 11 hours ago

Obama, Trump Tie for Most Admired Man in 2019

robots 11 hours ago

As Robots Take Over Warehousing, Workers Pushed to Adapt

Sheriff's Sgt. John Klafka said Sunday's assault happened in Katy, west of Houston, after the great-grandmother, 92, and the great-grandfather, 76, drove Johnston to a friend's house. Their names haven't been publicly released.

Johnston's first court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. It isn't clear whether he has a lawyer.

Read more at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

TexasstabbingHero
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us