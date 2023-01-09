Boston

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Boston

Jahmari Norwood was last seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday

By Matt Fortin

Boston Police Department

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in Boston, and police have asked the for the public's help in finding him.

Jahmari Norwood was last seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Norwood is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and having a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black, green and white Nike sneakers, Boston police said. He's known to hang out at the South Bay Mall, the Burger King on Columbia Road as well as Devon Street.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact 911 or detectives at (617) 343-4275.

