Teen shot in parking lot of Yale New Haven Hospital

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the Yale New Haven Hospital pediatric entrance early Sunday morning.

Officers received a ShotSpotter notification of six rounds fired in the area of Davenport Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Shortly after, police said they were notified by Yale New Haven Hospital security about a person shot in the parking lot of the hospital's pediatric entrance.

When police arrived to the area, officers said they found four fired cartridge casings.

According to police, Yale New Haven Hospital brought the injured 13-year-old female to the pediatric emergency room. Her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance of the incident. Investigators said a silver Kia SUV and a black Hyundai Elantra appeared to be involved.

Both vehicles were found by patrol officers at the intersection of Asylum Street and Sylvan Avenue. The vehicles were found unoccupied and were running with their lights on.

Authorities said both vehicles were unreported stolen vehicles and were seized.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call (203) 946-6304 or use the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.