14 Displaced After Fire at Multifamily Home in Conn.

Fire damaged a four-family home on West Street in Manchester early Friday morning. Officials said it is uninhabitable and 14 residents are displaced.

Manchester Fire Chief Daniel French said firefighters received a report just before 5 a.m. that a home was on fire and people might be trapped, but the residents had gotten out.

A civilian and a firefighter were taken to the hospital as a precaution. French said the civilian's injuries are not related to the fire and the firefighter was not physically hurt and it was likely exhaustion.

The Red Cross is working with 13 residents.

French said the home will need an extensive overhaul and the cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation.