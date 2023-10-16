Boston Business Journal

14 Mass. colleges now cost $80K a year. Here are the most expensive

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

Across Massachusetts, 14 colleges now exceed $80,000 in tuition, fees and other costs, including housing and meal plans, more than double the number last year.

Six colleges exceeded that threshold in last year’s analysis.

Many students don't actually pay a colleges’ full cost. Some even have income limits below which they’re free, such as Harvard, which charges nothing for students whose families earn $85,000 or less. For MIT, it’s $140,000 or less.

Only a few colleges have begun moving in the other direction, lowering their annual costs, including Gordon College in Wenham and Lasell University in Newton.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
