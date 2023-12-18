14 new businesses added to The Street shopping center in Chestnut Hill

The Street shopping center in Chestnut Hill is adding 14 new tenants in an expansion set to open next year, including Alo Yoga, the outerwear retailer Arc'Teryx and the floral shop Winston Flowers among

Plaza developer WS Development has been remaking a building in The Street that used to house The Container Store and an AMC movie theater. The Container Store has relocated elsewhere at The Street, while plaza now has a Showcase SuperLux theater.

In total, the building is planned to eventually include as many as 25 new tenants. The first will open in the late spring or early summer of 2024.

