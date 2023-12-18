Boston Business Journal

14 new businesses added to The Street shopping center in Chestnut Hill

By Grant Welker

The Street shopping center in Chestnut Hill is adding 14 new tenants in an expansion set to open next year, including Alo Yoga, the outerwear retailer Arc'Teryx and the floral shop Winston Flowers among

Plaza developer WS Development has been remaking a building in The Street that used to house The Container Store and an AMC movie theater. The Container Store has relocated elsewhere at The Street, while plaza now has a Showcase SuperLux theater.

In total, the building is planned to eventually include as many as 25 new tenants. The first will open in the late spring or early summer of 2024.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us