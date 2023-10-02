14-year-old charged with breaking into Boston cannabis dispensary

A 14-year-old has been charged with breaking into a South Boston cannabis dispensary early Monday morning.

Boston police said they responded to deVINE Wellness at 619 East Broadway around 1:54 a.m. Monday for a commercial alarm that was sounding. When they arrived, officers found a large rock by the front door, which had been smashed.

They saw a male flee from the area behind the building, and were able to catch him and take him into custody. They said he had marijuana products from the store in his possession, which they were able to recover.

About 30 marijuana products were stolen, valued at over $1,700, the Boston Herald reported.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property and larceny from a building. He was expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

According to its website, deVINE Wellness opened in 2019 and offers "organic solutions in the cosmetic, health, and general wellness industry," including cannabis and CBD products.

No further details were released.