Boston

14-year-old charged with breaking into Boston cannabis dispensary

The teen was expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court

Boston Police Car
necn

A 14-year-old has been charged with breaking into a South Boston cannabis dispensary early Monday morning.

Boston police said they responded to deVINE Wellness at 619 East Broadway around 1:54 a.m. Monday for a commercial alarm that was sounding. When they arrived, officers found a large rock by the front door, which had been smashed.

They saw a male flee from the area behind the building, and were able to catch him and take him into custody. They said he had marijuana products from the store in his possession, which they were able to recover.

About 30 marijuana products were stolen, valued at over $1,700, the Boston Herald reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property and larceny from a building. He was expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

According to its website, deVINE Wellness opened in 2019 and offers "organic solutions in the cosmetic, health, and general wellness industry," including cannabis and CBD products.

No further details were released.

More Boston stories

Boston Police Department 11 hours ago

Person hurt during South End armed robbery Sunday night; no arrests

Mattapan 12 hours ago

Thirteen residents displaced, firefighter injured in Mattapan house fire

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us