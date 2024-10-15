14-year-old injured in Mystic, Conn. crash has died: police

A 14-year-old has died after a crash in Mystic early Monday morning that sent four teens to the hospital, according to police.

Groton police responded to Fishtown Road at 1:21 a.m. after receiving an iPhone Crash Detection call and found four teens with serious injuries.

They said the vehicle the teens were in, a 2012 Toyota 4Runner, went off the road, into the woods and hit a tree. All four teens were extricated from the SUV and they were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Four people all under the age of 21 were in critical condition Monday after an early-morning crash on Fishtown Road in Mystic.

Police said they learned at 10:53 p.m. on Monday that a 14-year-old young man, Carson Wilson, of Groton, had died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The three other teens remain hospitalized.

“This terrible incident will undoubtedly have significant and lasting impact not only to Groton and Mystic, but it extends to surrounding communities through multiple connections. Our department extends its heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the families impacted by this horrible tragedy and we remain committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and exhaustive investigation into the circumstances that lead up to this crash,” Groton Police L. J. Fusaro said in a statement.

Members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit assisted in this investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who has information is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.