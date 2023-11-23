15 people displaced after Thanksgiving fire in Waltham

A Thanksgiving nightmare unfolded in Waltham after a fire tore through several homes.

The flames started around 5:20 on Thursday evening, sending families running for the streets.

At this point firefighters don't know in which home the fire started in but they do know the flames spread between 4 homes on Moody Street.

Neighbors said they heard a loud banf and found flames engulfing several homes.

I’m just crying cuz it’s very sad and to witness al of this is a lot.” said Melody García.

Four homes were damaged from the fire, with two of them suffering severe damage which displaced 15 people.

Firefighters say the fire is still under investigation.