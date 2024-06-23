155 ancient baby names for babies with old souls

Being called "ancient" might not be a compliment, but having an ancient baby name is a different story.

Ancient baby names are the perfect choice for parents looking for a name unlikely to be repeated among their children's future classmates. In other words, choose an ancient baby name if you want your baby to stand out.

Beautiful names like Persephone and Timon have stood the test of time, but these ancient baby names aren't likely to be on the top 10 list of most popular baby names anytime soon. There's even an "X" ancient baby name: Xerxes.

There are a few exceptions: Among ancient baby boy names, Sebastian is ranked number 13 on the list of most popular baby boy names. Alexander (number 22), Jason (147), Felix (192), Julius (400) and Damon (424) all cracked the top 500 most popular baby boy names. Among ancient baby girl names, you'll find Mila (28), Valentina (49), Brianna (152), Aurelia (371) and Fiona (400) on the top 1,000 list.

If you want the most ancient of ancient baby names, consider Kushim. According to some historians, Kushim may be the oldest recording of a name. It was the name of an accountant and appears on tablets from ancient Persia as early as about 3400 B.C.E.

Here is a list of 155 ancient names and their origins and meanings.

Ancient baby names for boys:

Aarav: Hindi, peaceful

Alexander: from Greek, defending men

Amadeus: from Latin, lover of God

Amias: from French, loved

Andreas: Greek version of Andrew, strong and manly

Arit: Sanskrit, one worthy of praise

Arram: Hebrew, high

Atlas: from Greek, bearer of the heavens

Atticus: Latin, from Attica

Augustus: from Latin, great or magnificent

Aurelius: from Latin, the golden one

Balthasar: Baal, protect the king

Bharat: from Sanskrit, universal monarch

Bodhi: from Sanskrit, awakening or enlightenment

Bruce: from Latin, a man from the brushwood

Bruno: German, brown

Caesar: from Latin, long-haired. Caesar was also the title given to rulers of the Roman empire.

Caius: from Latin, rejoice

Cassius: from Latin, hollow

Castor: from Greek and Latin, beaver

Cato: from Latin, all-knowing

Caxton: Old Norse/Old English, lump settlement

Corbett: French, young crow

Cornelius: from Latin, horn

Cosmo: from Greek, Italian, and English, order and beauty

Cyrus: from Persian, sun

Damon: English, to tame or subdue

Decimus: from Latin, tenth

Demetrius: from Greek, follower of Demeter, the Greek goddess of harvest

Divit: from Sanskrit, heaven

Engjell: Albanian, English and Slavic, angel

Evander: Scottish, strong, or a good man

Felix: from Latin, happy

Flavius: from Latin, yellow or golden

Ivo: German, yew wood or archer

Hardik: from Sanskrit, heartfelt friendship

Helios: from Greek mythology, the sun god

Hiro: Japanese, large or widespread

Horatio: from Latin, hour or time

Icarus: from Greek mythology, a character who flew too close to the sun

Jason: from Greek, healer

Jasper: from Persian, bringer of treasure

Julius: from Greek, youthful

Jupiter: from Latin, supreme

Lazarus: Latinized from the Greek Eleazar, God is my helper

Leander: from Greek, lion-man

Loki: from Norse mythology, a trickster god

Lucius: from Latin, light

Magnus: from Latin, greatest

Marcellus: from Latin, young warrior

Marcus: from Latin, warlike

Marius: from Latin, related to Mars, the god of war

Maximus: from Latin, greatest

Mercury: from Roman mythology, the messenger god

Neptune: from Roman mythology, a variation of Neptunus, god of the sea

Nero: from Latin, stern

Obi: African, heart

Octavius: from Latin, eighth

Odysseus: from Greek, hero of Homer’s epic saga

Orion: from Greek mythology, a rising star

Orpheus: from Greek, the darkness of night

Osirus: Egyptian, with strong eyesight

Otto: from German, wealthy

Ozius: from Greek, salvation

Quintus: from Latin, fifth

Remus: from Latin, meaning unknown, one of the legendary wolf twins who, with brother Romulus, founded Rome

Rhodes: from Greek, where roses grow

Romulus: from Latin, a citizen of Rome, one of the legendary wolf twins who, with brother Remus, founded Rome

Rufus: from Latin, red-haired

Scorpius: Italian, a creature with a burning sting

Sebastian: from Greek and Latin, a person from the ancient city of Sebastia

Seneca: from Latin, people of the standing rock. Also, Seneca is the name of a Native American tribe.

Septimus: from Latin, the seventh son

Severus: from Latin, stern

Shadrack or Shadrach: Babylonian, command of Aku

Tarquin: Latin, Roman clan name

Theon: from Greek, godly

Thor: Norse, thunder

Tiberius: Latin, from the Tiber

Timon: from Greek, worthy or honorable

Titus: from Latin, title of honor

Urban: from Latin, of the city

Wolfgang: German, traveling wolf

Xerxes: Persian, a hero among heroes

Zephyr: from Greek, west wind

Zotikos: from Greek, full of life

Ancient baby names for girls:

Abelia: from Hebrew, sigh or breath

Aeliana: from Latin, sun

Aine: Gaelic, pronounced AWN-yah, radiance. Aine is the name of a legendary Irish fairy queen.

Anahita: Persian, river, and water goddess

Aphra: from Hebrew, dust

Aquilla: from Latin, eagle

Arya: Sanskrit, noble, air, song

Asha: from Sanskrit or Swahili, hope or life

Atarah: from Hebrew, crown

Athalia: from Hebrew, the Lord is exalted

Aurelia: from Latin, golden one

Avalon: Welsh, apple

Basilia: from Greek, basil

Boudicca: Ancient Irish, victory

Brianna: Celtic, one who is honorable and noble

Bronwen: Welsh, blessed and pure of heart

Calliope: from Greek mythology, beautiful voice

Candida: from Latin, white

Cassia: from Latin, feminine form of Cassius, or from Greek, cinnamon

Cerridwen: Welsh, poetry

Chrysanthe: from Greek, golden flower

Columba: from Latin, dove

Cyra: Persian or Greek, sun or throne

Damaris: from Greek, dominant woman

Deidre: Gaelic, a young girl

Delicia: from Latin, delight

Dominica: Italian, belonging to the Lord

Drusilla: from Latin, fruitful

Elishah: from Hebrew, salvation of God

Faustina: from Latin, fortunate one

Felicia: from Latin, lucky

Fiona: Gaelic, white or fair

Flavia: from Latin, golden or blonde

Florentina: from Latin, blooming

Gaia: from Greek, earth mother

Hadassah: from Hebrew, myrtle tree

Hilaria: from Latin, cheerful

Honoria: from Latin, a woman of honor

Isolde: Welsh, ice ruler. In Arthurian legend, Isolde was the name of a queen of Ireland.

Itzel: Mayan, rainbow lady

Juno: from Latin, queen of the heavens

Junia: from Latin, born in June

Justina: from Greek, fair or just

Kamala: Hindi or Hawaiian, lotus or a garden. Kamala is also a name for the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

Khrystyna: with Greek and Russian origins, follower of Christ

Laurentina: from Latin, laurel tree

Liene: from Greek and Latvian roots, bright and beautiful

Lipa: from Greek, a friend of horses

Livia: from Latin, blue or envious

Lucia: from Latin and Italian, light

Lucretia: from Latin, profit or wealth

Mahala: from Hebrew and Aramaic, tender

Marilla: from Latin, shining sea

Mila: Russian, gracious or dear

Minerva: from Latin, of the mind or intellect

Niamh: from Irish mythology and pronounced NEEV, beauty, and brightness

Octavia: from Latin, eighth

Parisa: Persian, like a fairy

Perpetua: from Latin, perpetual

Persephone: from Greek mythology, daughter of Zeus by Demeter, queen of the harvest

Persis: from Greek, Persian woman

Rhiannon: Celtic, great queen.

Silvia: from Latin, of the woods

Tanaquil: from Etruscan, gift of God

Tulsi: Hindi, basil

Valentina: from Latin, strength or health

Valeria: from Latin, strength or health

Vita: from Latin, life

Viviana: from Latin, life

