15th Case of Coronavirus in U.S. Confirmed in Texas Patient

A patient in Texas has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the 15th case in the United States, the Center for Disease Control announced Thursday.

The patient was a part of a group of people who were under a federal quarantine order at the JBSA-Lackland base near San Antonio because of a recent trip to Hubei Province, China. The group arrived stateside on Feb. 7.

"All people who lived or traveled in Hubei Province, China, are considered at high risk of having been exposed to this virus and are subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine upon entry into the United States," the CDC said in a statement. "This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland who had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby."

As coronavirus continues to spread, lawmakers question why the Trump administration has not asked for emergency funds to fight the deadly disease, and instead proposed cuts to the Centers for Disease Control budget. NBC's Tracie Potts reports.

The CDC expects there will be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including people who returned from Wuhan. While 195 people were discharged from quarantine on Tuesday, there are still 600 people who returned from flights from Wuhan who remain under federal quarantine.

China on Thursday reported 254 new daily deaths and a spike in daily virus cases of 15,152, after new methodology was applied in the hardest-hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorized.

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases