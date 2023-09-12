16-year-old dies after unintentional shooting in Bridgeport, Conn. home

A 16-year-old has died after he was unintentionally shot in the head while he and another teenager were handling a gun in a Bridgeport home over the weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Pacific Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of someone shot in the face.

At the home, police said they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. He was quickly transported to an area hospital where he was admitted into the intensive care unit.

According to police, the teen died of his injuries on Monday. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said it appears the 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were both handling a gun inside of a bedroom at the home when it discharged. Police are describing the shooting as a tragic and isolated incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Holtz at (203) 581-5239. Tips can also be called in to the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.