Teen Shot and Killed While Playing Basketball in New Haven, Conn.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing basketball with some friends on Shelton Avenue in New Haven Monday night.

The police department said the teen was shot around 8:30 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the teen was outside playing basketball with some friends when the shooting happened. The incident is believed to be targeted, but police are unsure if the teen himself was the lone target.

Officers are canvassing the area, speaking with witnesses and looking at video surveillance.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.