At least 17 people are dead and three more hospitalized after a suspected Haitian migrant vessel capsized off the coast of the Bahamas, Bahamian officials said in a press conference on Sunday.

The vessel capsized approximately seven miles off of New Providence, Bahamas, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to Philip Davis, the prime minister of the Bahamas.

Officials believe the vessel, a speed boat, was bound for Miami, Florida, and that two Bahamians were helping to smuggle the Haitians to the United States. The speed boat is believed to have hit rough waters, which led to the vessel capsizing.

Of the 17 bodies pulled from the water, 15 were male, one was female and one was an infant child, officials said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com