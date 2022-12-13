17 People Transported to Hospitals After School Bus Crash on Route 5/15 in Conn.

Seventeen people, most of which were students, were transported to multiple hospitals after a school bus crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford on Monday afternoon.

State police said the bus was traveling on the I-84 west to Route 15 south ramp in the right lane around 1:20 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate the left curve on the ramp.

Investigators said the bus was unable to make the curve, hit the concrete barrier on the right shoulder, crossed both lanes of traffic and then hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder.

There were 29 people on the bus and 17 were transported to various hospitals to be treated for possible injuries. Of those 17 people, troopers said five were transported to Hartford Hospital, six were transported to St. Francis Hospital, three were transported to Connecticut Children's and three were transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital.

The students on the bus appeared to be from Kolbe Cathedral High School in Bridgeport and are mostly around 17 and 18 years old.

The driver of the bus was found to be at fault for the crash and was issued an infraction for failure to drive in the proper lane.