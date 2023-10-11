Brockton

17-year-old added to Massachusetts most wanted list

Khamari T. Price has been charged with murder with a nationwide extradition authorized.

Massachusetts State Police added a 17-year-old on their Most Wanted list in connection to a February shooting in Brockton.

Police say they investigated a shooting on North Main Street in late February, where officers found an unresponsive man, identified as 33-year-old Mark A. Boyd, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Price has ties to the Greater Fall River area and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

He is described as 5'10 tall, weighing 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his wheareabouts is urged to call 1-800-527-8873.

