17-Year-Old Killed, 2 Other Teens Seriously Injured in Marshfield Crash

A 17-year-old male was killed and two other teens seriously injured in a crash in Marshfield, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:43 a.m. when a car reportedly hit a tree in the area of 172 Forest Street, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said.

A 17-year-old passenger in the car, identified as Nicholas Wanderley of Norwell, a student at Norwell High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old driver and a 16-year-old male passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth before being re-routed to Boston Children's Hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old passenger was taken to South Shore Hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows that the car was driving south on Forest Street when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree, the district attorney's office said.

The accident scene is located a short distance from the entrance to Marshfield High School.

The investigation remains active and is being conducted by state police troopers assigned to the district attorney's office with help from Marshfield and Norwell police.

No further details were immediately available.