17-Year-Old Suspected of Stabbing Teen at Conn. Apple Harvest Festival Charged With Assault

A 17-year-old who is suspected of stabbing a 16-year-old in the stomach after an altercation at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington has been charged with assault in the first degree, according to Southington Police.

Police received a report of a large fight and disturbance at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival around 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 2, Officers who were working at the festival and additional units were able to respond quickly to the area.

During the disturbance, investigators said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery for a stab wound to his lower left abdomen, police said. He is listed in stable condition.

Within minutes of the report, authorities said they were able to find and take a 17-year-old Southington resident into custody. The 17-year-old was reportedly involved in the incident, police added.

The 17-year-old was initially charged with breach of peace and he is being charged with assault in the first degree, police said Friday.

Police said he will be transferred to juvenile detention, pending an appearance in court, and detective are continuing their investigation and expect additional arrests.

