18-year-old injured after falling from cliff in Avon

A teenager was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries after falling from a cliff in Avon Saturday night.

Avon police said emergency crews responded just before midnight Saturday to a report that an 18-year-old woman had fallen from a rocky ledge while walking in the area of Brian Lane.

According to authorities, the teen's friend said the two had been walking along a cliffside trail when they became disoriented. The teen reportedly fell from the trail while the two were attempting to navigate their way out of the wooded area.

The teen's friend told authorities that he was unable to locate her after she fell and was "unsure where she had ended up."

Several local agencies responded to rescue the teen from the "rocky and difficult to traverse" area, police said. LifeStar was requested but ultimately canceled due to inclement weather.

The teen was found in and out of consciousness with "several significant injuries," though police said "none appeared to be life-threatening."

Investigators said the fall appeared to be accidental.