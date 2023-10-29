Worcester State University

‘Armed and dangerous' 18-year-old wanted in Worcester State University shooting

Police are looking for a teenager in connection with a shooting at Worcester State University on Saturday that left one person dead and one injured.

18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez last lived in Lawrence, Mass. and is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder, according to authorities.

Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Authorities say he is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. on the Worcester State University Campus. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old with gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old died from his injuries and the 21-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries. 

If you have information relative to the whereabouts of Kevin Rodriguez, please contact Mass. State Police at (508) 453-7589 or 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 1 hour ago

Mission impossible? Biden says Mideast leaders must consider a two-state solution after the war ends

hockey 1 hour ago

Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after ‘freak accident' during game in England

All campus events, including homecoming and family weekend, have been canceled.

This article tagged under:

Worcester State University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us