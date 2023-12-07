New Hampshire

19-year-old arrested for driving 124 mph on I-93 in New Hampshire

Concord Police says the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Riley Hebert, of Laconia, NH, and his vehicle were spotted on I-93 Southbound in Concord.

A man was arrested on Wednesday night after traveling 124 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in New Hampshire.

According to authorities, three other passengers were also identified inside the car, including a minor under 16.

Hebert was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, reckless operation, transporting alcoholic beverages by a minor, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

Authorities say two of the passengers were also arrested for unlawful possession and intoxication and open container.

These two passengers are expected in Concord District Court in January.

