19-year-old due in court for deadly boat crash in Dennis

A 19-year-old will be in a Barnstable courtroom on Tuesday, charged in a deadly boat crash in Dennis.

Prosecutors say David K. Sullivan was driving the boat that crashed in Sesuit Harbor on July 21. He faces charges including operating a boat under the influence.

Seventeen-year-old Sadie Mauro was killeed in the crash. She would have been a senior in high school this year.

Mauro's body was recovered from the water by the regional dive team, with assistance from Dennis Fire-Rescue personnel, around 11:30 p.m. on the night of the crash, officials have said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat — a Regulator equipped with two outboard 250 horsepower engines bearing an Alabama registration — was occupied by six people at the time of the crash, which occurred at the jetty by the channel leading to the Northside Marina.

It's unclear how Sullivan and Mauro knew each other, but both were lacrosse players.

Sullivan attended the prestigious Roxbury Latin School, and currently attends Dartmouth College, where he's been a member of the lacrosse team.

Mauro, who lived in Sherborn with her parents and brother, was an elite lacrosse player at Dover-Sherborn High School.

"What occurred that night was an unimaginable tragedy," Sullivan's attorney, David E. Meier, said in a statement. "But what occurred was an accident — in every sense of the word. These criminal charges only compound that tragedy for everyone involved."

The charges that Sullivan was indicted on are death of a person caused by operating a vessel under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possessing false RMV documents, minor in possession of alcohol, two counts of operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death.