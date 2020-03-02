1st Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in NH

State health officials announced the first case of coronavirus in New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire State Epidemiologist, said at a press conference that one of the four people being tested for coronavirus came back positive. That person had recently traveled to Italy.

Chan said the person who tested positive is an adult from Grafton County in the western part of the state. They are not sick enough to be hospitalized, but are on home isolation.

"We will be working very closely with healthcare providers to investigate this case and try and prevent further transmission in our community," he said.

Chan said since the person had recently traveled to Italy, health officials do not believe this represents wider community transmission.

More to come.