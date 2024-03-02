2 accused of threatening, using racial slurs at family in Conn. hotel: police

Two people were arrested for threatening after the noise level of kids at a hotel in Groton prompted an argument on Friday morning.

Police responded to a distress call at a Groton hotel around 7 a.m. for a report of a threatening incident with a gun between guests in adjoining rooms.

According to the police reports, the verbal argument started because of complaints about the noise level from a caller's children.

The individuals identified as 55-year-old Michael Burpee and 36-year-old Monica Schank escalated the argument quickly, with swears and racial slurs before making physical threats towards the caller and her teenage son, police said.

Schank then got a gun from her room and pointed it at the caller and her son while she and Burpee continued making threats, according to officials. Officers later determined that the gun was a BB gun.

Both Burpee and Schank were arrested and transported to Groton Police headquarters to be processed.

Burpee is facing charges including breach of peace, intimidation based on bigotry or bias and threatening. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on March 15.

Schank is facing charges including two counts of threatening, two counts of intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon. She was processed and held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on March 4.