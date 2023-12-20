2 adults, 2 juveniles charged with package thefts in Ludlow

Two adults and two minors were arrested in connection to multiple package thefts in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police responded to multiple reports of stolen packages on December 18 and 19, a 2010 Honda Odyssey was seen in the area of both incidents.

According to authorities, when officers arrived at Cedar Street, they saw a person exiting the vehicle, run onto a property and run back to the vehicle.

4 people where arrested after the vehicle was stopped by the officers and observed a package that had the address of a nearby house in plain sight in the vehicle, police say.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old J'annie Carrucini, of Springfield, 19-year-old Emmanuel Diaz, from Three Rivers, a 16-year-old juveniles and a 13-year-old juvenile.

According to police, over 20 packages were seized and were suspected of being stolen property, including some outside of their packaging.

Authorities say, an airsoft pistol was also found in the vehicle.

Police say the Honda Odyssey had also been reported stolen out of Holyoke.

Carrucini was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200, contributing to delinquency of a minor, trespassing, breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, larceny from a building, use of motor vehicle without authority, conspiracy and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Diaz charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200, contributing to delinquency of a minor, trespassing, breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, larceny from a building and conspiracy.

Both juveniles were charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200.

Carrucini and Diaz were both held on $10,000 bail.

The juveniles are scheduled to appear in Palmer District Court on Jan. 12.