2 adults killed, 3 children hospitalized after Thanksgiving crash in Bristol, Conn.

Two adults died and three children were rushed to the hospital after a crash on Stevens Street in Bristol Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

The crash involved one vehicle and happened on Stevens Street near the Farmington town line.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bristol Fire Chief Richard Hart.

Three children were pulled from the car and taken to the hospital. One child was flown by LifeStar helicopter and the two others were taken by ambulance, Chief Hart said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The chief did not have ages of the children, but said all three were in car seats.