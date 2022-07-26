2 Boston Hospitals Ranked Among Top 20 in United States

Two of Boston's largest hospitals rank among the top 20 in the entire country, U.S. News and World Report said in its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll on Tuesday.

U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.

According to the report, the hospitals that made the top 20 "Honor Roll" ranked with "unusual competence taking into account the full range of adult inpatient care." Additionally, U.S. News and World Report said that "a hospital's stance on data transparency was also a factor."

In Boston, Massachusetts General Hospital came in at No. 8, and Brigham and Women's Hospital came in at No. 14.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was once again the nation's top hospital overall, the report said.

On the list of 20, Massachusetts is one of only four states that saw more than one hospital ranked on the report's "Honor Roll."

Here's a breakdown:

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA NYU Langone Hospitals, New York, NY Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York, NY Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, CA Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, CA Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia. Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA Houston Methodist Hospital Houston, TX Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, MI Mayo Clinic-Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

You can read the full report here.