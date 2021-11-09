dorchester

2 Boston Police Officers Shot During Standoff in Dorchester

The officers are expected to survive, a police official said

By Marc Fortier

Two Boston police officers responding to a standoff in the city's Dorchester neighborhood have reportedly been shot.

They were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, a police official said.

"Asking for prayers. Two of our officers transported to the hospital after being shot during confrontation with barricaded suspect," the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Another person who is not a police officer was also shot. There is no word on that person's involvement in the incident or their condition.

No names have been released.

The shootings happened around 3:30 p.m., on the heels of an hours-long standoff at Ferndale and Norfolk streets. SWAT vehicles and numerous police cruisers were still at the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

Aerial footage shows a secondary scene visible slightly to the north.

The scene remains very active at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

