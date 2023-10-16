2 Cirque du Soleil shows coming to Conn. in April

Two Cirque du Soleil shows are coming to Connecticut this upcoming April and general tickets will be on sale next week.

Bazzar

The show Bazzar will be in Hartford from April 6 through May 5.

It will be performed under the Big Top at Market Street and this will be the first time Bazzar is in Hartford.

Cirque du Soleil describes the show as a "journey into an eclectic performance lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers, and musicians contrive an awe-inspiring spectacle — one full of utter chaos and uplifting beauty."

The show features contortion, duo trapeze, hair suspension, and fire manipulation, among other acts.

More information about Bazzar can be found here.

Corteo

The show Corteo is returning to Bridgeport from April 11 to April 14.

Corteo will perform six shows at the Total Mortgage Arena.

The show is described by Cirque du Soleil as a joyous procession and a festive parade imagined by a clown.

Acts in the show include aerial acts on giant chandeliers, crystal glasses and Tibetan bowls, duo straps, a helium dance and teeterboard.

More information about Corteo can be found here.

Tickets are available for both shows for Club Cirque members on Monday. General tickets will go on sale on October 23.