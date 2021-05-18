Fall River

2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting Near Fall River Park

Two people with serious gunshot wounds were found at the scene, while a third went to a hospital with a gunshot wound on his leg, police said

WJAR-TV

Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting near a park in Fall River, Massachusetts, Tuesday, officials said.

No arrests have yet been made as the investigation into the daylight shooting continues, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police said they were called about a shooting on Fifth Street near Griffin Park about 4:22 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Police didn't identify the victims other than to say all are male.

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsshooting
