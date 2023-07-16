2 dead after crashing into tree in Glastonbury, Conn.

Two people have died after crashing into a tree in Glastonbury early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Manchester Road shortly before 2 a.m.

At the scene, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Police said both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.

The Glastonbury Police Traffic Unit and Metro Traffic Services regional accident reconstruction team are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Sue Jobes at (860) 633-8301.