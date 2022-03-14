Mexico

2 Dead After Gas Leak Explosion at Popular Mexican Resort: Officials

At least two people died and 19 people were injured, among them tourists, after a gas leak explosion at a restaurant in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort town, according to officials.

The explosion occurred at the Kool Beach restaurant in the popular Riviera Maya resort, according to Quintana Roo state public security official Luis Hernández.

Óscar Montes de Oca, prosecutor for Mexico's Quintana Roo state, told media outlets the people who died have not been yet identified, though it's like they could be restaurant employees, Telemundo Digital reports.

"As a consequence, unfortunately, now it's reported two people lost their lives and eight others have grave injuries," Óscar Montes de Oca, prosecutor for Mexico's Quintana Roo state, told media outlets.

