2 Drown in Merrimack River in NH

Two people drowned in the Merrimack River in New Hampshire this weekend.

New Hampshire State Police said their Marine Patrol dispatch center received a 911 call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday saying there were people in the Merrimack River in Canterbury who appeared to be struggling.

State police Marine Patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game and numerous area police and fire departments responded to the scene. The initial investigation revealed that four people had been in the water near Pebble Beach when two began struggling.

Despite efforts from the other two to help pull them from the water, they went underwater and did not resurface, police said. Rescue efforts continued into the night until the search was eventually suspended.

The search resumed on Sunday, and the first victim, a 21-year-old woman, was found around 8:19 a.m. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was recovered about 20 minutes later.

The incident remains under investigation. The victims' names are being withheld pending notification of family.