2 full-time public jobs raise taxpayer concerns about double-dipping

On a sunny September day, we watched Jason Pimental work as a heavy equipment operator for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

According to payroll records, Pimental put in a long 12-hour shift for the public agency that day, excavating a trench near the Wachusett Dam and Reservoir in Clinton.

Why is that noteworthy? Because at the same time, Pimental was also employed as the Department of Public Works superintendent in the town of Barre, making a salary of roughly $97,000.

"To have two full-time jobs on the taxpayers' dime, one would question if money is being spent effectively," said Mary Connaughton, a government watchdog with the Pioneer Institute. "There are lots of questions here. Lots of eyebrows that should be raised."

Payroll records the NBC10 Boston Investigators obtained show Pimental started at the MWRA in July, making a base salary of about $92,000. He typically punched in at the agency's office in Southborough by 7 a.m. and wrapped up his shift at 3:30 p.m. to make the hourlong commute back to Barre.

Those are roughly the same hours the town's DPW is open for business with crews out on the streets working on roads, sewers and water infrastructure.

Mark Regienus, a member of the Barre Select Board, recalled his reaction when he learned that Pimental was working a full-time job an hour away.

"I was pretty upset about it," Regienus said. "His job description is 24/7 on call. The superintendent oversees all the crews. So anything that happens, there should be supervision."

NBC10 Boston Barre Department of Public Works

In Barre, there is unique oversight of the DPW superintendent. Instead of answering to a town administrator, the person in that role is hired and fired by a nine-person DPW commission.

During an August meeting, one of the members, Selectman John Dixson, raised the issue about Pimental's outside employment and asked if he would like to share details with the rest of the commission.

"I have many new jobs," Pimental said, according to video of the meeting. "I have a bunch of full-time jobs."

"I think that's concerning," Dixson responded.

However, when Dixson made a motion to place Pimental on paid administrative leave while they looked into details about the job situation, no one seconded the motion. No other DPW commission members asked questions or sought further information.

A review of subsequent meeting videos shows some commission members were not happy Pimental's job status was even questioned. One of the members happens to be Pimental's father, John. Commission records show he recused himself from votes about his son.

At a September meeting, Pimental announced he was stepping down from his DPW position. Dixson remarked that it would have been nice if they had been able to start the search for a replacement in July when Pimental took the job with the MWRA.

"Would've been helpful if you just kept your mouth shut," John Pimental retorted.

In Pimental's resignation letter, the DPW superintendent cited a hostile work environment and harassment by Regienus and other town leaders.

"Harassment is being confused with accountability," Regienus told NBC10 Boston. "I'm here for the taxpayer and only the taxpayer."

NBC10 Boston Mark Regienus of the Barre Select Board speaks with Ryan Kath

Reached by phone, Pimental told us he notified the DPW commission that he was taking the MWRA job in June. The chair of the commission, John Chase, did not respond to a call and email to confirm that key point.

When the MWRA job came up at the August meeting, none of the commission members gave any indication that they were aware of it.

Pimental also told NBC10 Boston that he worked the DPW hours on nights and weekends. Based on payroll records, it might be difficult to prove otherwise -- his town timesheets do not show specific days or hours worked, just indicating an overall total.

Pimental's final timecard with the town in September simply lists 80 regular hours worked over the two-week period. During that same timeframe, the MWRA paid him for 92 hours.

The Barre Select Board has since implemented a new policy that requires all town employees to record start and end times on their timecards, unless exempted by a personal employment contract.

"That makes it extremely difficult to make sure a person is working the house that they're supposed to be working and that there's no overlap with the other job," Connaughton said. "Double-dipping is very serious."

A public records request revealed the MWRA asked for all of Pimental's payroll records from the town.

A MWRA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston the legal department conducted a review to make sure Pimental was working for the agency during all the hours he reported.

The MWRA was not aware that Pimental had planned to continue with the DPW position after he started the new job in July, the spokesperson said.

Meantime, we have learned the Massachusetts Inspector General is looking into the issue and requested a number of documents from town leaders in Barre. Our public records request for a copy of the IG's subpoena was denied, citing the ongoing investigation.