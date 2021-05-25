2 Injured, 1 Critically, After Bricks Fall From Fall River Building

Two people were injured, one critically, after being struck by bricks that fell from the roof of a building in Fall River, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said.

The two men, 34 and 25 years old, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. The 34-year-old was said to be in critical but stable condition, while the 25-year-old was in stable condition.

Fall River police responded to the 200 block of South Main Street around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a building collapse.

Aerial footage showed a pile of bricks on the ground next to a building and crews working to clear the rubble.

Authorities, including those from OHSA, are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.