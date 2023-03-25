2 Injured After Pedestrian Crash in Cambridge

Two people were transported to local hospitals after a pedestrian crash in Cambridge, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Mass. Ave. and Exeter Park, according to police.

Authorities say the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was transported to the hospital with serious head injuries.

At this time, traffic remains closed at Mass Ave and Prentiss St as the crash remains under investigation.



Preliminary information from witnesses indicates that the motorcyclist had a green light & the right of way, while the pedestrian was attempting to use the crosswalk. 2/2 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) March 25, 2023

According to Cambridge PD, witnesses indicate the motorcyclist had the right of way while the pedestrian was trying to use the crosswalk.

Mass Ave. and Prentiss St. was closed during the investigation but has since been reopened.