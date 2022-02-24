2 Inmates Dead After Possible Fentanyl Overdose at New Haven Jail

An investigation is underway after two inmates were found dead in the same cell at the New Haven Correctional Center on Whalley Avenue Thursday.

A correction officer conducting a routine tour of the facility found the two inmates unresponsive in the cell, according to the Department of Correction.

Medical staff performed CPR and administered Narcan to the two inmates. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

One inmate was pronounced dead in the cell. The second was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A correction officer was also given Narcan after showing symptoms of fentanyl exposure, Correction officials said. The officer was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.

The identities of the inmates have not been released.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death for both.