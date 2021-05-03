Kids in Vehicle Stolen from Wolcott Found Safe; Search for Suspects Underway

Two children are safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen in Wolcott on Sunday night and police are continuing to search for whoever is responsible.

Officers received a 911 call about a vehicle that had just been stolen from Cumberland Farms on Meriden Road with a 5-year-old child inside around 11:30 p.m.

Police from Wolcott and Waterbury responded to the scene. When police arrived, they said they learned that an 11-year-old boy had also been inside of the vehicle, but jumped out before the vehicle drove away.

Investigators said footage from the store showed a blue Kia with several people inside pull into the lot next to the victim's vehicle. Someone from the Kia got out, got into the victim's car, backed up and while trying to flee, hit another parked car, they added. The 11-year-old jumped out of the vehicle at that time, according to police.

Police have shared surveillance video showing suspects stealing a vehicle with two kids inside of it in Wolcott on Sunday night.

The suspect who was in the victim's vehicle with the 5-year-old girl inside and the blue Kia then turned right and drove toward Waterbury, authorities said.

A BOLO was issued and an Amber Alert was processed while all area towns were notified. Officers from Wolcott and Waterbury began to search for the car with the child inside.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, police said Wolcott Police Department Chief Edward Stephens found the vehicle on Knollwood Drive at Split Rock Drive in the middle of the street while out searching. The child was in the back seat, sleeping, authorities added.

"Once I opened the back door and I saw the child I was greatly relieved. Being a grandparent myself, I have a grandson who is 4, another one who is 9, we were not going home tonight until that child was found," Stephens said.

The child's mother was brought to the scene where she was reunited with her daughter, according to police. An ambulance checked out the child, who appeared to be physically unharmed, they added.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects in the case who investigators said will be charged with stealing the vehicle and two counts of kidnapping and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicle and take their keys with them.

"Lock your door, take your belongings, take your keys. We’ve had cars stolen where people have gotten out with their key in the ignition, but they’re right at the pump pumping gas and they’re on the passenger side where people will slide right up, jump out and take the car with the person standing right along side of it. So you can’t take any chances. Take your keys with you," Stephens added.