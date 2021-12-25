Hartford

2 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Two people were killed in a crash in Hartford on Christmas morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Montville Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Officers found a 2008 Acura TL that had slammed into a utility pole.

Emergency crews pulled the driver, 22-year-old Eustace Chase, of Manchester, and 22-year-old Justin Joseph, of Hartford, from the car. Both died at the scene, police said.

U.S. & World

travel 7 hours ago

Flight Cancellations Continue as Omicron Leaves Airlines Short-Staffed

james webb telescope 14 hours ago

$10 Billion Telescope Launched Into Space on Daring Quest to Behold 1st Stars

Detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division took over the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Hartford police at (860) 772-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us