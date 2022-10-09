Boston

2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston

The driver of the ride share vehicle was also seriously injured

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.

A third vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic sedan, was driving behind the truck and hit it at an angle.

Two female passengers in the rear of the Lexus were trapped inside the SUV and were declared dead at the scene, according to state police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They have been identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urash Madani, 25, of North Andover.

The driver of the Lexus ride share vehicle, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, a Salem woman, was not injured. The driver of the Honda, a Manchester, New Hampshire, woman, was also uninjured. Both remained at the scene for the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

State police said the crash resulted in lane closures until 1:44 a.m., causing major delays on the Zakim Bridge.

No further information was immediately available.

More Boston stories

Business 10 hours ago

‘I Was Not a Good Manager': Sam Adams Founder Jim Koch Says ‘Fate' Made Him Craft Beer's Pioneer

Boston 20 hours ago

Massive Fight Breaks Out After Football Game in Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us