2 Killed in Fall River Shooting, Including 14-Year-Old, Identified

Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two people killed a day earlier in a shooting Tuesday near a park in Fall River, Massachusetts, including a teenager.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, of Fall River and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, of Fall River both died of their wounds following the daytime shooting near Griffin Park.

The third shooting victim, a 19-year-old Fall River man, continues to be treated at Rhode Island Hospital, and according to physicians, is expected to recover from his wounds.

No arrests have yet been made as the investigation into the shooting continues, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police said they were called about a shooting on Fifth Street near Griffin Park about 4:22 p.m.

Sanjurjo and Mills were found at the scene with serious wounds and taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Police didn't identify the victims other than to say all are male.