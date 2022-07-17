Indiana

2 Killed in Shooting at Indiana Mall, Many Hurt, Police Say

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said

By Associated Press

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are sickened by yet another incident like this in our country,” Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us