2 Members of Kennedy Family Missing After Canoeing Off Chesapeake Bay

A search is underway for two members of the Kennedy family — an 8-year-old boy and his mother — who went missing Thursday while canoeing in the Chesapeake Bay.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean went missing Thursday afternoon, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

An overturned canoe was found during the major search by the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple police and fire departments.

The governor said he spoke with McKean’s mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Friday morning.

"I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and her entire family during this most difficult time,” Hogan said.

McKean is a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and grandniece of former president John F. Kennedy. Her mother ran for governor in 2002. McKean is executive director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiative.

The Washington, D.C., residents may have paddled the canoe from a home in Shady Side, Maryland, “to retrieve a ball and [been] unable to paddle back to shore,” Natural Resources Police said in a statement Friday.

Amid strong winds, police responded to the area of Robinson Road in Shady Side at about 4:50 p.m. to search for the mother and son.

At about 7 p.m., an overturned canoe “matching the approximate description” of the missing canoe was found, police said.

Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and local police and fire departments searched for the McKeans for the rest of the day and into the night. The search continued Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-628-9944 or VHF Channel 16.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.