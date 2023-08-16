2 men arrested in connection to murder of Waterbury, Conn. teen

Two men are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Waterbury last month, police said.

The teen, identified as Maki Mazon, was seriously hurt after being shot on July 31. He was pronounced dead over a week later, according to authorities.

Officers said they were called to the area of Newport Drive on a shots fired complaint at about 8 p.m. Police found a teen with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Last week, detectives located a suspect, identified as 23-year-old James Davis of Bridgeport, and arrested him in connection to the homicide. He faces charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault and various firearm-related charges. Police said he was also served a warrant for his involvement in a past shots fired incident and is being held on a $3.5 million bond.

On Wednesday, police said a second suspect, 26-year-old Ronald Scott, was arraigned in court after being served a warrant. He was already in the custody of the Department of Correction for another unrelated incident, according to police.

Scott, of Waterbury, faces new charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, assault and various firearm-related charges. He also faces charges in connection to a previous shots fired incident. Police said he is being held on a $6 million bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.