2 Men Injured in Hartford, Conn. Shooting

Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers were called to Wawarme Avenue at Locus Street around 11:40 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

While at the scene, authorities said a second man arrived at Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.