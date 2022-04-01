2 Men Stabbed During Armed Robbery in Manchester, Conn.

Two men were stabbed during an attempted robbery in Manchester early Friday morning.

Police responded to Buckland Hills Drive at 12:20 a.m. and found three people in the residence, including two men who had been stabbed.

One man had been stabbed in the abdomen and the other was stabbed in the leg and hand, police said.

Police said it was reported that a man dressed in black confronted one of the victims outside the apartment, demanded money, stabbed the victim in the leg and followed him into the unit, then demanded money again.

The second victim was stabbed in the abdomen inside the apartment, police said.

The suspect fled and the victims locked themselves in a bedroom until police arrived.

Police said the third man who was in the apartment wasn’t injured.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals and their injuries are not life-threatening.

A Manchester Police K9 responded and conducted a track but they did not locate the suspect.

Manchester police responded and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 645-5500.